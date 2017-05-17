Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire near Go Ape in Delamere is believed to have been started intentionally.

Crews say they were called out to the 'small, uncontrolled bonfire' after 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 16) outside the outdoor activity centre on Station Road.

A statement from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters attended a small bonfire at Go Ape on Station Road in Delamere, which is believed to have been started intentionally. One casualty suffered slight burns to one arm.

"Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

A Go Ape spokesperson said: "There was no fire at Go Ape itself and this has nothing to do with us."

Cheshire Police say that so far they have not received a report from anyone on this incident.