Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for fire fit volunteers.

The volunteers will work with its Cheshire Fire Cadet units, RESPECT programmes and Prince’s Trust Team members to deliver healthy eating and active sessions.

In exchange for their time, volunteers will get training toward a level one sports leader award, emergency first aid certificate and level one award in food hygiene.

The service’s Prince’s Trust co-ordinator Tamsen Lesko said: “We want to promote a healthy lifestyle to the children and young people we come into contact with so need between 12 and 15 people who are aged 18 and over to help.

“They will be required to take part in a two-week Fire Fit Programme commencing February 6 in Winsford and volunteer hours are flexible to suit people’s availability.”

Duties will include:

Liaising with youth programme leaders

Implementing basic levels of activity

Delivering advice on nutrition

Raising awareness of the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Uniform and ID will be issued and volunteer hours will be flexible to suit availability in the day and evening sessions.

Fire cadets are aged between 12 and 17 and each fire station has a unit which provides an insight into working within a uniformed service, providing an exciting and unique opportunity to develop both personal and social skills by promoting self-discipline, team work, citizenship and wellbeing.

The Prince’s Trust Programme is a 12-week personal development course for 16-to-25-year-olds.

This is a free development course that helps young people develop and improve skills in key areas such as confidence, working with others and job search skills.

For details, contact Tamsen Lesko on 01606 868700 or email tamsen.lesko@cheshirefire.gov.uk.