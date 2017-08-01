Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a school in Ellesmere Port.
Smoke is billowing from the Seacombe Drive area of the town and police have confirmed the location of the fire is a school in Seacombe Drive.
We will be bringing you live updates as the incident unfolds.
5.30pm
Smoke billowing from site
