Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say a fire at a children's play area was started deliberately.

Crews were called to the blaze at the play area on Thornton Road in Ellesmere Port just after 10pm on Monday night (August 21) and had to use specialist equipment to put it out.

A service spokesperson said: "This fire is believed to have been started deliberately."

They are appealing for anyone who has any information on the fire, to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 921 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.