A man who lost his temper slammed his bicycle on the bonnet of a nearby parked car.

Paul James Whyborn, 38, of Walpole Street in Chester, admitted a criminal damage charge.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold today (Mon) he was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation – the owner’s insurance excess.

The Corsa car had been parked in Ewart Street, Saltney Ferry, on March 26.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said that the owner’s partner went to the vehicle in the morning and found the bonnet was damaged.

Police checked CCTV and that showed a number of people having a disagreement in the street and the defendant could be seen slamming his bicycle onto the car bonnet.

Questioned, the defendant said that he had lost his temper.