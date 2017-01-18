Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of the 2016 Chester Santa Dash are encouraging participants to pay in their sponsorship money.

The Babygrow Appeal and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd are asking everyone who took part to pay their sponsorship money or donations in by the end of January.

Anyone who gets their money in on time (midnight on January 31) will be entered into a prize draw for a luxury hamper. See a gallery of photographs from the event below.

You can take your sponsorship or donation to the Fundraising Office at the Countess of Chester Hospital or call them on 01244 567845 and pay over the phone. Alternatively you can pay by BACS, using your Santa Dash forms.