Fiesta Havana reveals new look following £145k investment

The doors have reopened and the party has restarted at the ever popular Fiesta Havana following thousands of pounds worth of ‘cha cha cha-nges’.

The Latino-themed Watergate Street bar and restaurant held a VIP relaunch night following a £145,000 investment on Thursday (February 2).

Cocktails were flowing and tapas dishes were coming out of the kitchen thick and fast for the special event.

The makeover features reclaimed wood, new furniture and an exuberant colour scheme, which are intended to ‘take its vibrant reputation to the next chapter in its history’.

Fiesta Havana is run by Stonegate Pub Company, which claims to be the largest privately held managed pub operator in the UK.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We like to keep our standards high and with accolades and rave reviews for our customer service we’ll make sure you’ll mambo in and rumba out with an even bigger smile on your face.

“With 2-4-1 fajitas Monday to Friday accompanied by Happy Hour 5-8pm, we think value speaks for itself.

“So whether you’re dining out, grabbing a cheeky cocktail with your friends or getting ready to shake your booty until the early hours, Fiesta Havana is the place to be.”

Fiesta Havana is the third venue in Watergate Street which has unveiled a revamp for 2017, following in the wake of Barlounge and Kuckoo bar.