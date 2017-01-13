Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High winds and wintry conditions have caused chaos on the roads overnight.

Cheshire police revealed that its officers were called out to 34 reports of road traffic collisions in just seven hours, between midnight and 7am, which is 'more than usual'.

While Chester and Ellesmere Port hardly saw a flake of the predicted snow, the fluffy white stuff did fall for a short time in Helsby, Northwich and more rural areas before melting away.

Trees and branches have fallen on roads across the county's network, a force spokesman revealed.

(Photo: Phil McCann)

Aldford road in Huntington, Robin Hood Lane in Helsby and Tarvin Road in Alvanley were all affected, but have now been cleared of any debris.

A 'severe' Met Office weather alert warning of 'showers of snow, sleet and hail' will remain in force for Cheshire West until 11.55pm today (January 12).

Despite the wintry weather, Merseyrail says its Wirral Line and rail replacement buses due to the track renewal is coping well.

Only one of Delamere Forest's car parks - the one nearest the visitors centre - will be open to visitors today due to the high winds.

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully and to allow plenty of time for their journeys.