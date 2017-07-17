Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services turned out in force because of concerns for the safety of a young woman sitting on the City Walls in the early hours of Sunday (July 16).

Cheshire Police were called to the highest section of walls near Rufus Court, Chester, about 5.15am because of fears for the welfare of the 26-year-old female.

A total of three fire engines and the Rope Rescue Unit were sent to Northgate Street by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service along with paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.

Police spokesman Daniel Hind said: “At approximately 7am the woman came down wall safely and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital .”