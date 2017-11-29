Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders and local councillors have raised concerns about the future of a post office in the town.

Fears have arisen for the branch in Thelwall Road, Sutton Way following notice the One Stop Shop there which it occupies is to close.

National Post Office managers have announced a temporary closure from Monday, December 11 at 5.30pm while an alternative location is found.

The MP points out a similar temporary closure in Elton lasted for over six months and left residents with no alternative provision in the meantime.

Councillors are seeking further information about the plans for the area and are calling on the Post Office to ‘move urgently’ to secure a suitable alternative location.

Mr Madders said: “Once again local residents have been left high and dry by the Post Office despite it being known for some time that the current provision would end.

“Whilst this might seem to managers at head office these issues are a simple administrative task, to the residents impacted who need to pick up their pension or run a small business the impact can be significant.

“It is simply not good enough to just announce a temporary closure and give no indication of a time frame for re-opening.

“I’m calling on the Post Office to provide some urgent clarity to residents and to ensure that exactly the same service as was previously in place will continue to be offered.”

Ellesmere Port Sutton ward borough councillor Paul Donovan (Lab) added: “A lot of residents in the area are elderly and will struggle to walk to Great Sutton or Overpool facilities.

“As well as this there is a social aspect to this as it is often the one chance in the week when they can get out and meet their friends for a catch up.

“There are only two counters in the Post Office which I would have thought could be easily accommodated within the nearby Tesco Express.

“As Tesco own One Shop it would be nice to think the existing staff could be offered jobs there when One Stop closes.

“There is also concern from local residents about an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area with having such a large store vacant for any significant length of time.”

Cllr Rob Bisset (Lab) from adjoining St Paul’s ward said: “A poor example of forward planning by the Post Office. The people of St Paul’s Ward and Ellesmere Port deserve better.

“If the Post Office have any regard for customers and community they will find an immediate and satisfactory replacement service.”

In a letter the Post Office says: “The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.”

The Elton post office closure led to services transferring to a modern open plan branch nearby.