Would you be brave enough to walk on fire?

Well now you can have the chance, thanks to a fundraising event taking place in Frodsham later this month.

Frodsham and Helsby Fundraising Group are looking for individuals with a burning ambition to walk barefoot across hot embers to sign up to their event.

The fire walk which is taking place at Netherton Hall on Sunday, October 15, from 4.30pm will include live music, entertainment, hog roast and raffle, with all proceeds going to Marie Curie.

As the name suggests, the challenge involves a bare foot walk over red-hot wood embers – no tricks, no special effects; just you and the fire.

All the money raised from the fire walk will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance and support to help people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Tracey Tittle explained why she wanted to fundraise for Marie Curie: “‘I want to raise awareness and funds for Marie Curie after they helped me and my family to look after my dad in October 2016.

“We were told they couldn’t do anymore for him in hospital and that’s when Marie Curie stepped in.

“They came and sat with my dad to allow us to get some rest and it was reassuring to know dad was in such good hands overnight.”

A full briefing will be provided by a professional fire walk company on the day.

For those wanting to take part, registration is £15.00 and is open to anyone aged 14+.

The groups asks for minimum sponsorship of £100 for each participant.

For further information, please contact Tracey Tittle on tracey.tittle@hotmail.co.uk or 07904658413.