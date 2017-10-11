Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father-of-one who admitted downloading “revolting” images of extreme pornography involving animals has been told by a judge that he did not believe his apologies.

Winsford man Rene Rojas, who was born in Chile, told Liverpool Crown Court that he was “sorry” but Judge Stephen Everett told him: “I will tell you frankly I do not accept that. I don’t think for a second you understand the seriousness of what you have done.

“You understand the seriousness of what might happen to you rather than the seriousness of what you have done and there’s the real difference. Basically you are telling me what you think I want to hear. You are saying ‘I’m sorry’ but you are not really.

“I don’t believe you. The only person you feel sorry for is yourself,” the judge told him.

Rojas, 43, who represented himself, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing extreme pornography involving 62 videos.

The court heard that one charge involved women having sex with dogs and the other involved sexual activity with horses.

Rojas, of Nixon Drive, Winsford, said he did not believe there were that many videos but accepted there was more than one.

Judge Everett told him that downloading such images encouraged those who use vulnerable women to get involved in such activity on film.

“You did it for your own sexual pleasure which is a reflection of your distorted view of the world. No right thinking person could possibly feel there is something proper or right in a sexual way in participating in these terrible acts or viewing them.”

The court was told that Rojas, who is in full time employment, is being supported by his partner of 20 years and has no previous convictions.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and 20 days rehabilitation activities. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and to pay £535 prosecution costs at £100 per month.

Frank Dillon, prosecuting, had told the court that police officers raided Rojas’ home on November 9 last year and the “frankly revolting” images were found on three separate electronic devices. They also found three cannabis plants for which he was cautioned.

Rojas said he had downloaded adult porn and the extreme images were included. The judge said he had viewed them and not deleted them and had continued to download adult porn knowing the risk.

The defendant told the court: “I’m sorry about that. It is not going to happen again” which led to the judge saying he did not accept that.