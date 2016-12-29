Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North West has pledged £1,000 towards the renovation of Farndon Community Club.

The funds will be used to kick start the works, which will help to transform the current kitchen which is unusable, into a working kitchen so the club can provide a versatile venue for private and public events and parties.

Helen Anthony, trustee for the Farndon Community Trust, said: “The community of Farndon has a clear vision for our much-loved club and support from businesses, like Taylor Wimpey, is invaluable in helping us carry out essential repairs required to help it return to its former glory.

“Taylor Wimpey’s generous contribution will be used to help make a great start on refurbishing our kitchen by replacing the flooring and helping towards a new cooker, extraction unit and fridge freezer.”

Taylor Wimpey has recently opened its popular Wellington Green development, on Churton Road, in Farndon.

Stuart Craig, sales manager for Taylor Wimpey North West, added: “As a responsible homebuilder, committed to helping the clubs and causes close to where we build, we are thrilled to help everybody at Farndon Community Club get their project off the ground.

“We know how important clubs can be to local people, particularly when it comes to hosting events and bringing the community together. We hope everything goes to plan with the renovations, and look forward to seeing the finished club.”

Helen concluded: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for its kind donation – it’s going to be a big help getting our kitchen up and running after such a long time.

“We’re keen to turn our club into a place for sporting and social activities for residents of Farndon and surrounding villages and urge anyone who might be able to help us reach our goal that bit quicker can get in touch via the club website at www.farndoncommunityclub.com.”