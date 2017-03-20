Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community farm has paid tribute to a young member of their team who died in tragic circumstances.

Daniel Ferguson, 16, from Ellesmere Port, was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital shortly before 4am on Thursday, March 9, but passed away that evening after becoming unwell.

Daniel, a former pupil of Whitby High School, had been on work placement for 18 months at Hayrack Church Farm, Thornton-le-Moors, which he loved.

A spokesperson for the farm said: “We are utterly devastated to have suddenly lost one of our farm hands, Daniel, who sadly and suddenly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him so much.”

Daniel’s nan Carole Ferguson has since visited the farm to speak to the team who worked with her grandson.

She said in a statement: “He had been working at Hayrack Church Farm and really enjoyed working with the animals.”

Carole said she had been overwhelmed at just how many people wanted to pay their respects to Daniel.

“It shows just how many people’s lives he touched,” she said. “The family are deeply shocked and are finding it difficult to get their heads around and understand what has happened.”

Bryn Heeley, headteacher at The Whitby High School, where Daniel studied until July last year, also referenced what a big role Hayrack Church Farm played in Daniel’s short life.

He said: “Over his time with us, Daniel established good relationships with many members of staff who would describe him as a friendly young man who tried hard.

"During his time with us he engaged well particularly through his work placement where he developed a real interest. He showed dedication and perseverance in this placement and received glowing reports.

“My thoughts, and those of all the staff at The Whitby High School are with Daniel’s family at such a sad and difficult time.”



Police have confirmed Daniel was the alleged victim of an assault who was taken to hospital in the early hours with ‘serious’ but not life-threatening injuries. He later became unwell and died in hospital that evening.

The cause of his death is being withheld pending the results of toxicology tests. Five male teenagers were arrested but have since been bailed.