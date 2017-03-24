Menthol cigarettes to be banned in 2020

The simple way you can save money from your Sky s

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your ideal summer job might just be on offer at Chester Races.

Chester Race Company are looking to sign up chefs, bar staff and waiting staff for the 2017 season.

They are also on the hunt for stewards and customer service operatives.

It all comes with the exciting backdrop of working during the sights and sounds of race day.

A recruitment event is being held in the Leverhulme Stand between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (March 25).

You must be able to work the dates of the Boodles May Festival, the opening fixtures of the season, on May 10-12.

The Chester Races website states: "Chester Race Company aims to become the leading sports/leisure and corporate venue in the North West through perpetual innovation and succession planning.

"Our aspiration is to become an ‘employer of choice’ by investing in our human resources through engagement and recognition along with continual training and development.

"When it comes to our event management, we like to see talent unreined.

"We’re interested in people who can think creatively, on the move, with great organisational skills and people whose standards match our own. If you think you’re one of them, we’d like to hear from you."

There are currently some permanent positions on offer at the racecourse too, including head gardener and a sous chef post at its Restaurant 1539.

For more information, visit the Chester Races website here.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.