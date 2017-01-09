Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannabe landlords are invited to have a taste of their dream job.

Three pubs in the Chester area are on the hunt for licensees who want to start a new career or who already know the business.

The Farndon Arms, Gardeners Arms in Chester and the Brewery Arms in Saltney are all looking for someone to take them on.

Admiral Taverns hope to find passionate candidates to run the establishments at the heart of their communities.

They are hosting an open day for potential publicans on Tuesday (January 10).

Admiral business development manager Sallyanne Sheil said: “We currently have a number of opportunities in the local area and welcome interest from either experienced licensees looking to move, or potential licensees who are completely new to our industry and want to know more.

“The open day provides a great opportunity to find out more about a career in the pub industry.

“We are looking for focused applicants who will be hands on with the day-to-day running of the pub and have a passion for food to help grow the pub’s offer.”

The pub group say their approach is to ‘to empower licensees to run their pub as their own, whilst still giving them the support they need to grow and develop their business’.

They will also offer training and support to first-time publicans through the start-up period.

Ms Sheil said: “As an industry, we need to keep doing more to attract people into our fantastic sector.

“The tenanted pub model is a great, lower risk, lower cost way for individuals to have the opportunity to run their own business, with their own accommodation, right in the heart of their community with brilliant support.”

The open day is at the Farndon Arms on Farndon High Street between 12:30pm and 6:30pm.

For more information please contact the Admiral Team via our licensee hotline 01244 321 171 or visit www.admiraltaverns.co.uk .