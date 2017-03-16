Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family have paid tribute to a teenager who passed away in tragic circumstances.

Daniel Ferguson, 16, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of last Thursday (March 9) after he was found in Kingsley Road, Ellesmere Port , with ‘serious injuries’ following an alleged assault.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

But police say Daniel, from Ellesmere Port, a former pupil of The Whitby High School , later became unwell and died in hospital that evening.

The cause of his death is being withheld pending the results of toxicology tests. Five male teenagers were arrested but have since been bailed.

Today Daniel’s nan, Carole Ferguson, paid this tribute on behalf of the devastated family.

She said: “Daniel didn’t really go out much and was a homely lad. He was caring and selfless, often spending his £10 a week pocket money on his family.

“Daniel used to love playing on his Xbox and just chilling at home.”

Daniel had been working as a farm hand at Hayrack Church Farm at Thornton-le-Moors .

Carole continued: “He had been working at Hayrack Church Farm and really enjoyed working with the animals.”

She reflected on ‘just how quiet the house has been’ without Daniel. Carole had also been overwhelmed at just how many people wanted to pay their respects to Daniel.

“It shows just how many people’s lives he touched,” she said. “The family are deeply shocked and are finding it difficult to get their heads around and understand what has happened.”

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out into Daniel’s death but an inquest won’t be opened until the current investigations have concluded.

Police have confirmed he was the alleged victim of an assault. However, his death is not being treated as suspicious but was ‘unexplained’.