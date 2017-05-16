Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a mum, you'll know how tough it is to take your kids out around a busy city centre.

So spare a thought for this busy mother who carted her brood of 10 ducklings around Chester on a bustling morning.

The family was spotted by Mark Rossiter, who took some photographs of them trekking over various parts of the city, narrowly avoiding traffic.

Mark said: "They were first spotted in Foregate Street and headed into Love Street before navigating their way gingerly past two lanes of traffic and safely into Grosvenor Park.

"We all know taking the children around Chester can sometimes drive you ‘quackers’."