Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family's anxious wait for news about a missing Northwich man goes on.

It has now been more than two weeks since 40-year-old Michael Price disappeared on April 15.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Shakespeare Close in Rudheath and the adjacent rural area towards the Danefields estate.

Mr Price's partner reported him missing a day later.

A huge multi-agency search operation has so far not been enough to find him.

(Photo: Cheshire Search and Rescue)

The public have been asked to think back to whether they saw Mr Price on that Saturday morning.

They are also being asked to check sheds and outbuildings where he could possibly have sought shelter.

Chief inspector Simon Meegan said: “After the two-week anniversary of Michael’s disappearance I would like people to take a few minutes out and think back to what they were doing on April 15.

"Were you out in the Northwich area, could you have seen Michael?

“Michael’s family have now spent two weeks agonising over his disappearance and anxiously waiting for news of his whereabouts."

Description Mr Price, from Winnington, is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short brown greying hair. He was last seen wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers. The 40-year-old is known to frequent the centre of Northwich on a regular basis.

National Police Air Support unit, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Underwater Search and Cheshire Search and Rescue have all been involved in looking for him.

Chief inspector Meegan said: “I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who was out in the Rudheath area and the rural area adjacent to the river Dane.

"The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers, and I believe that there may be people who were in the area around the time Michael disappeared who may be able to help with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 303 of April 16.

Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.