Storm Aileen made its mark on Cheshire overnight with heavy rain and wind gusts of around 44mph.

Although we didn't quite appear to see the 75mph winds the Met Office warned we might, police were kept busy attending to a number of incidents in Chester and Ellesmere Port involving trees being blown over, causing disruption to travel routes.

A tree fell on to the Merseyrail line between Little Sutton and Hooton early this morning (September 13), bringing rail services between Chester and Ellesmere Port to a standstill.

Rail replacement buses were put on to operate between Ellesmere Port and Hooton, and Merseyrail has advised commuters to check its website or Twitter for live updates before travelling.

A fallen tree blocked most of Rivacre Road in Ellesmere Port earlier this morning and Rake Lane in Backford is currently closed both ways as police deal with a fallen tree at Chorlton Lane.

Trees also came down on the A540 near the Tudor Rose pub in Ellesmere Port blocking both lanes, and one also came down on The Street in Mickle Trafford, although these incidents now appear to have been dealt with.

The worst of Storm Aileen appears to be over but heavy showers and longer spells of rain will continue during the day and tonight and overnight, though winds will be quieter.

The Met Office says blustery showers are set to return on Friday, some with thunder and winds will ease over the weekend, with showers becoming less frequent.

Motorists are advised to take extra care this morning.