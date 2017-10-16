There is traffic chaos on the roads in Chester this afternoon as heavy winds have brought at least two trees to the ground.
A tree is believed to have fallen on to a car on Grove Road in Mollington, causing traffic to come to a standstill as emergency services deal with the incident.
Meanwhile the A41 Liverpool Road is currently blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree between A5032 Whitby Lane and Hope Farm Road, which is slowing traffic down.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.
It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the Chester area between midday today (Monday, October 16) and midnight.
