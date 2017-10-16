The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is traffic chaos on the roads in Chester this afternoon as heavy winds have brought at least two trees to the ground.

A tree is believed to have fallen on to a car on Grove Road in Mollington, causing traffic to come to a standstill as emergency services deal with the incident.

Meanwhile the A41 Liverpool Road is currently blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree between A5032 Whitby Lane and Hope Farm Road, which is slowing traffic down.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the Chester area between midday today (Monday, October 16) and midnight.

Do you have any photos of damage caused by Storm Ophelia? Tweet us @ChesterChron.