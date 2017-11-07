The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent warning has been issued to WhatsApp users over bogus vouchers.

People signed up to the popular messaging app have been sent vouchers claiming to be worth £250 which can be spent at ASDA.

Users are instructed to follow a link and supply some details – but it's a scam.

Our sister paper the Daily Post reports that the vouchers claim to be in celebration of the supermarket’s 68th anniversary.

But the Walmart-owned retailer has confirmed that the messages are a scam and that the vouchers are bogus and cannot be redeemed.

(Image: LoveMoney)

It is thought that the scammers are using the fake coupon link as a way to harvest personal details from unwitting victims.

Those who receive the message are warned not to click the link and to report the message as spam using the tools in the app.

There are two tell-tale signs the scam is fake: the spelling and grammar mistakes.

Another clue is if you manually type in the supposed url mentioned in the offer ( http://www.asda.com/mycoupon ), the page does not exist on the ASDA website.

And it is always wise to be suspicious of something thats seems too good to be true. Because in reality, it probably is.

This is not the first time that scammers have tried to use promises of retailers vouchers in order to mine for personal information.

Earlier this year, both Aldi and Primark were the subject of a fake voucher hoax which was circulated on social media. In both instances, the vouchers were proven to be bogus.