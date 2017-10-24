Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facebook are investigating a macabre new game which challenges children to pretend to go missing.

Children as young as 14 are taking part in the 48 Hour Challenge during which they disappear without a word to families, often in pairs or small groups, in a bid to earn points by getting likes or their name mentioned on Facebook.

Participants have 48 hours to get the highest score before they have to come forward and tell everyone they're safe.

Originating in France, the sick game has apparently seen a sharp rise in popularity in the UK over the past few months and has resulted in a number of missing children investigations being launched by police.

These investigations, funded by the taxpayer, are a complete waste of police time, and parents and authorities across the world have now called on Facebook to take action.

Although the social media site say they can't control what is being posted on their site, bosses say they will conduct a review into the issue.

A spokesperson said: "The safety of young people on Facebook is a responsibility we take extremely seriously and we are awaiting the links to investigate these reports to ensure we are able to take swift action if it is needed.

"We work closely with safety experts including the NPSCC, the UK Safer Internet Centre, Missing People, Childnet and many more to help young people have a positive experience on Facebook, and collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies on issues regarding child safety.

‘We encourage people to use the reporting tools available on every page on Facebook if they see content that concerns them, so we can investigate and take action."