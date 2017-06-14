Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port can now lay claim to having its very own dragon's den thanks to an amazing wood carving.

The eye-catching sculpture of the mythical creature in the garden of a home on Wellington Road has been winning admiring glances and a lot of praise.

But some people were left scratching their heads during the tree stump transformation as to what it was.

Artist Edward Parkes, who has created hundreds of pieces up and down the country, said people were stopping him 'every two minutes' to ask what the carving was, with many making some rather rude suggestions, the Liverpool Echo reports.

He said: “When I was carving the base of the dragon, people thought it looked like a pair of breasts or a bum!”

And others on Facebook also had the same idea.

One user wrote on a picture of the finished design which was shared online: “Looks great now it has a head on it for a while it looked like a pair of buttocks lol”.

However, the picture has since had over 1000 likes with many congratulating his 'amazing' work.

Edward, 26, who is a former tree surgeon and a freelance climber, said his artistic business venture began a year ago, when he was asked to make a design for a friend.

He said: “I could obviously use a chainsaw because of the industry I was in and I have always enjoyed design, so I just thought I would give it a go and it actually turned out okay.

“After that I was asked to do another for a friend and then I began to get requests from other people and it just went from there.”

Edward has a portfolio of pieces which can be seen on his Facebook page, ranging from large scale designs for businesses to smaller more quirky garden and household ornaments.

His latest design in Ellesmere Port was at the request of the homeowner who had chopped down a tree, but had wanted to create something with the remaining stump.

He added: “They gave me a picture of what they wanted and told me to do my interpretation of it.

“So I just started chipping away and made little cuts to begin with, before using the chainsaw.

“I am quite overwhelmed by all the messages about it.”

Edward, who lives in Conwy Valley in North Wales, now wants to expand his business and have his own workshop in the future.

He said: “I didn’t think it would go as well as it has at all.

“I would love to do it full time and have my own workshop and I am in the process of buying more tools so I can do bigger and different designs.

“I am going to start doing stone sculptures and metal ones as well, which I already have an order in for.

“Welsh slate is quite a similar grain to timber as well so I should be able to do that.”