A day exploring digital arts at one of Cheshire’s oldest properties proves you’re never too old to discover new techniques.

On Saturday, October 14, Little Moreton Hall is hosting a digital discovery day in partnership with Cheshire East Council’s SHIFT programme.

SHIFT is a vibrant and interactive programme celebrating all things digital in Cheshire East. From exhibitions and workshops to talks and hands on making, SHIFT is full of inspiring and creative events for all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re a code loving kid, a techie novice or whizz, a family in search of something new or even a digital pro making the next award-winning app, their events offer something for all in surprising spaces across the region in 2017 and beyond.

Workshops will be led by international composer and sound artist Scanner (Robin Rimbaud) and local art collective Wild Rumpus, creators of the Just So festival.

Visitors will have a chance to get hands on experience working with digital equipment to create an animation and accompanying soundtrack inspired by the dream anecdotes that have been collected in the Dream Tent over the last few months – a space where visitors have been encouraged to write down and file their dreams.

The digital dreamscape piece will be based on a project relating to Tudor sleep and dreams which has been delivered through a partnership with Manchester University and is an exciting opportunity to develop a new creative response to historical research.

The hall’s visitor operations manager, Rebecca Alexander explained: “This is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to access new digital discoveries at an iconic property so symbolic of Cheshire.

“We’ve already been working with Scanner and Wild Rumpus this year to deliver two exciting projects and this day will bring together the wealth of creative industries and digital arts in the area and open up the potential of digital arts to new audiences.

“We’re hoping that families will come along any time throughout the day to get involved in these drop-in workshops.”

Scanner has been commissioned by the National Trust as part of its Trust New Art programme at Little Moreton Hall.

The Dreamer is Still Asleep is inspired by sound and aural perception and has been delivered in partnership with Cheshire East Council SHIFT programme.

Wild Rumpus have installed a series of interactive elements relating to sleep, funded by the Arts AND Humanities Research Council.

The SHIFT team will be on hand throughout the day to give advice and information on upcoming projects within the area and how to get involved further.

The Dreamer is Still Asleep is a sensory art installation exploring the state between sleeping and waking in a new experience for visitors at Little Moreton Hall, running until October 29.

It combines sound and aroma at the National Trust attraction in Congleton, Cheshire, transporting visitors back to a time when the house was very much awake with character.

The Dreamer is Still Asleep is part of Little Moreton Hall’s 2017 How We Used to Sleep programme – a study into the sleeping habits of the Tudors, how they compare to our own in the 21 st century, and the effects of sleep on mental health and wellbeing.

For more information on Trust New Art in the North go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/trustnewartnorth

For more information about SHIFT, see www.shift-digital.co.uk