Students across the country are being urged not to panic on A Level Results day as help is on hand with the Exam Results Helpline.

The helpline which opens at 7.30am on A Level results day (Thursday, Aug 17) is preparing for the busiest day of the exam results season as hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their results.

More than 40 advisors will be on hand for the expected influx of thousands of learners who receive unexpected results and need support and guidance on what to do next.

The Exam Results Helpline, which is funded by the Department for Education and run through UCAS, has been helping students for more than a quarter of a century. Last year, advisors answered more than 7,500 calls over the two weeks it was open for A Level and GCSE students.

Universities minister Jo Johnson said: “The Exam Results Helpline provides a vital service for all students, no matter the outcome on results day.

“Whether you have received an unexpected result or want to make sure you’ve considered all the options, there will be an expert available to offer support and guidance on your next step.

“That could be university, a foundation degree, a high-quality apprenticeship, a gap year or something entirely different. So, if you have any questions please do give them a call.”

One of the Exam Results Helpline’s career advisors Annie Dobson said: “This is an exciting but sometimes worrying time for students and their families. There is so much expectation on the morning of the results days for A Levels and GCSEs that having a friendly, expert, safe pair of hands to turn to is beneficial – for students and parents alike.

“Through the years advisors have helped tens of thousands understand the best way forward no matter what they are facing. The team for 2017 has already been assembled and are looking forward to supporting this year’s young people as they move into the next stage of their lives.”

Students can call the helpline number on 0808 100 8000 and also get help through the Exam Results Helpline’s dedicated Twitter and Facebook accounts.

A full timetable of opening hours for the helpline can be found here.

Keep tabs on the Chester Chronicle website throughout today as we will be providing live coverage as results come in, as well as a round-up of how students got on at each school.