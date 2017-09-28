Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Winsford taxi driver who sexually molested a young autistic boy has been jailed for four years today (Thursday, September 28).

Peter Icely disputed the allegations against him but was convicted after a trial by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

He had abused the boy, who was aged four or five, when they were alone in his vehicle after the chaperone had briefly left to escort other vulnerable children to their destination.

Jailing him, Judge Thomas Teague, QC, said that he had been convicted of two specimen offences of sexual assault on the victim involving him getting out of the driver’s seat into the back of his car and forcibly grabbing the boy’s genitals over his clothing causing pain and distress.

“There is an element of targeting of a particularly vulnerable child,” he said.

The boy had communication difficulties but later revealed what had happened and Icely was arrested.

The court heard that 57-year-old Icely, of Spinney Close, Winsford, who has since been working as an auditor, has no relevant previous convictions.

Patrick Williamson, defending, said that Icely, who still denies the offences, is the carer for his sick wife and although his family will help in his inevitable absence it will cause difficulties.

His incarceration will also mean that they will lose the matrimonial home, he added.