Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Everton FC season ticket holder from Frodsham has been banned from football for his actions at the Merseyside Derby.

Andrew Fowler, 38, admitted throwing an item during the match against Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on December 19.

Fowler, of Chester Road, cannot go to games for the next three years.

Merseyside Police said missiles and smoke canisters were thrown and discharged between both sets of supporters.

Following the fixture Everton reviewed its CCTV and the images were passed on to the force.

(Photo: Colin Lane)

Chief Superintendent Chris Markey said: “We recognise that the majority of supporters are well behaved.

“However, there are a small minority who put themselves and others in danger by throwing these items.

“We will continue to work closely with all of our local clubs to make matches safe and enjoyable occasions but when incidents such as this occur we will work together to identify and bring to justice trouble makers, which is exactly what we have done in this case.”

Fowler pleaded guilty to throwing an item at a designated sporting event at the Bootle community justice centre on February 17.

He was handed a three-year football banning order as well as a fine.

A second person, a juvenile, was given a Community Resolution Order in connection with the same event.

Football banning orders

FBOs last for a minimum of three years but can be increased to five.

If a custodial sentence is handed down for the original offence, the orders can last up to 10 years.

They prevent the person from attending any football game across the country.

They also prevent hooligans travelling abroad to see the England national team.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.