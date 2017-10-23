Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman following a disastrous start to the football season, which ended in a 5-2 home thrashing by Arsenal yesterday (Sunday, October 22).

The defeat left them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, after winning just two of their nine games so far this season.

The club said in a statement: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club.

"Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign."