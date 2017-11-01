Goalkeeping legend Neville Southall delighted fans in Ellesmere Port when he visited a local sandwich bar last week.

The former Everton goal keeper who has been described as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation popped into the Wolverham Sandwich Bar and while he was there, he happily posed for pictures with fans and signed autographs.

Neville Southall popped into the Wolverham Sandwich Bar in Ellesmere Port for a coffee and to sign autographs

Southall, who also won a record 92 caps for Wales, has been working with disadvantaged children and set up his own educational consultancy since his retirement – proving that he remains one of the game’s nice guys.

Cabbie Mike Griffiths with Everton legend Neville Southall in Ellesmere Port

