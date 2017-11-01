Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goalkeeping legend Neville Southall delighted fans in Ellesmere Port when he visited a local sandwich bar last week.

The former Everton goal keeper who has been described as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation popped into the Wolverham Sandwich Bar and while he was there, he happily posed for pictures with fans and signed autographs.

Southall, who also won a record 92 caps for Wales, has been working with disadvantaged children and set up his own educational consultancy since his retirement – proving that he remains one of the game’s nice guys.