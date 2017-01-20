The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the heartwarming moment thousands of Britain's Got Talent audience members chanted the name of a courageous little girl from Chester whose battle with leukemia has touched people all over the world.

The 2,000-strong crowd belted out six-year-old Erin Cross's name at the Blackpool leg of the auditions for the hit talent show.

The wonderful gesture was thanks to Ian Royce, a warm-up comedian for Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor, who asked the crowd to help raise Erin's spirits.

The adorable Upton schoolgirl underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant just after Christmas and remains at Manchester Children's Hospital, where she continues to do well.

The transplant was the 'final piece of the jigsaw' after months of gruelling treatment in Seattle which was funded following a huge public appeal.

Ian explained to The Chronicle he has been closely following Erin's story on social media and is blown away by her strength.

"She is just so cute and great, and the way she has handled everything is just inspiring," said Ian.

"I saw that she has been in hospital and I just wanted to lift her spirits.

"Everyone in the crowd was really enthusiastic and joined in.

“It is just nice to encourage people who support our show to help make a difference.

“That’s what the show is all about.”

Ian captured the moment on camera and tweeted it to his 77,000 followers, sending the 'love and support' from him and 'a few thousand in Blackpool'.