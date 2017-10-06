Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Erin Cross will be recognised for her brave cancer battle at a glittering award ceremony in London.

The seven-year-old from Upton will receive a prestigious accolade at the national WellChild Awards 2017 in London, a year after she underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant and was declared in remission.

Erin, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of two, was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the category of Inspirational Child in the awards which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions.

She will collect her prize at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel next week, in a ceremony that has often been attended by Prince Harry.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Cross family, who have endured gruelling chemotherapy and radiation treatment, and life-saving Car T Cell therapy treatment in Seattle, which was funded in just 48 hours through a massive public campaign.

On more than one occasion, Erin’s parents Sarah and Antony were told their daughter was unlikely to pull through – including the time she suffered a massive stroke just days before she was due to travel to America.

But each time, Erin has come back fighting and astonished medical professionals with her positive outlook and determination to come up with fundraising ideas to help the hospitals that have cared for her.

Mum Sarah said: “All Erin wants to do is play and have fun, always fighting hard not to feel unwell. It is Erin’s courage that has kept all of us going these past five years. We’ve seen joking around hours after coming out of a life-threatening coma and organising a dance-off with the healthcare workers only days after her bone marrow transplant when she was still supposed to be in bed.”

Erin will be presented with her award on October 16.

WellChild’s Director of Programmes, Linda Partridge said: “It is a tremendous challenge to select winners from the many, many truly amazing nominations we receive from all over the country.

"All the panel members are moved by the bravery of the children, the stories of selfless care and support and the dedication of the doctors, nurses, teachers, brothers and sisters who make a great difference to the lives of seriously ill children and young people.

"Erin truly deserves to be the winner of this award.”