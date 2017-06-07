Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engaged couples could win a luxury honeymoon on a brand new Saturday night entertainment show coming to BBC1.

If you're engaged and saving hard for the wedding of your dreams, you could be just who producers are looking for on Wedding Day Winners, which will see two couples take part on their wedding day on each show.

But before the loved up couples tie the knot, their friends and family must compete in a series of games to win prizes on their behalf.

Each couple then go head-to-head for a chance to win a luxurious honeymoon and once the games have finished it’s time for each couple to celebrate at their own wedding reception.

The BBC Take Part website says: "We're looking for engaged couples who are interested in taking part.

"Applicants must be 18 years of age and over. To apply please complete the online application form below or email us for more information."

Wedding Day Winners is the working title of the show, which is produced for the BBC by Panda Television.

The closing date for couples to apply to be on the show is Monday, July 31.

If you're over 18 years old and fancy applying, click here.

