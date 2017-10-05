Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An energy company searching for natural gas beneath our feet is seeking planning permission for a temporary well at Elton that will involve the controversial ‘ fracking ’ method.

IGas has begun the background work prior to lodging an application for a test drill off Grinsome Road.

Activists are bound to campaign against the plans that would involve fracking the underground rock formation to assess the ‘flow potential’.

They fear fracking can lead to water and air contamination as well as earthquakes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This site has been chosen after thorough analysis of the 3D seismic data and existing logs from an exploratory well drilled there in 2011.

It would also be located within a predominantly industrial area close to potential business customers who use high volumes of gas.

IGas wants to further test the various rock formations, including shale, for detailed information and to establish the quantity and quality of natural gas within the rocks.

The proposed development would be for one new well, initially to be drilled vertically and then horizontally. The company intends to hydraulically fracture, known as fracking, and flow test the target rock layer.

IGas says the initial scoping exercise will involve working out ‘what should be assessed as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment’.

The company will also undertake community consultation to take account of feedback from residents before submitting a full planning application.

IGas will also participate in a community liaison group alongside local parish councils.

John Blaymires, chief operating officer, IGas, said: “This area of Cheshire has a proud industrial heritage, with excellent utility infrastructure and transport networks in place. There are also a number of significant employers in the area whose businesses rely on gas, which is something that we could potentially supply in the future, directly from the area.

“Today, eight out of ten homes use gas for heating, 61% for cooking and up to 50% of our electricity is derived from gas. It is clear that the UK needs a secure supply of gas as a bridging fuel until renewable sources can provide sufficient quantum and stability of energy for society’s needs.

“We are committed to meeting that need in a safe and environmentally responsible way and plan to keep local people abreast of our plans every step of the way.”

A public drop-in exhibition has been arranged at Elton Community Centre, School Lane, Elton, on Wednesday, October 18, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.