Encirc Ltd has apologised after an employee was hit by a fork lift truck.

The glass bottle firm was fined £500,000 over the accident at their Elton plant in December 2015.

Their member of staff suffered a broken arm.

Encirc was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive after an investigation into the incident.

Liverpool Magistrates Court heard the company had not put in place correct measures ensure its workers were ‘correctly segregated’ from forklift truck routes.

An Encirc spokesman said: “The company is very sorry for the occurrence of the incident and for the harm caused to the employee concerned.

“As indicated to the court, the company takes the health and safety of everyone at its sites extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate with the HSE to create the safest environment possible for our workers.”

Encirc had previously been served with an improvement notice because of poor segregation throughout their yard and warehouse in 2007.

They admitted a breach of workplace safety regulations on May 22.

The company, who are based in Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, makes glass bottles for the drinks industry at their Ash Road site.

HSE inspector Jane Carroll said “Poor segregation leads to accidents.

“There was a failure to properly plan work and this accident highlights the risks that are involved.

“Incidents relating to work place transport can be avoided if effective measures are taken.”