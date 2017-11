Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police, paramedics and a rapid response vehicle are currently on the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and a van in Chester.

Officers were called to Cheyney Road at 4.30pm this evening (Tuesday, November 28) following reports that a cyclist and white Vauxhall van had been in collision.

Emergency services are still on the scene and have no further information at this point, but encourage any witnesses to contact 101 quoting the incident number 547 of today's date.