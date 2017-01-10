Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Inseparable' twins from Elton who were found dead at the bottom of the White Cliffs of Dover could have fallen while they were scattering their mother's ashes, it has been claimed.

The tragedy came to light when Bernard and Muriel Burgess' bodies were discovered on New Year's Day.

The 59-year-old siblings, who were both unmarried, are understood to have lived together their entire lives and were very private.

Kent Police have confirmed that the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Now former neighbours at the twins' one-time family home in Connah's Quay said they lived there with their mum up until her death in 2014, when they moved to Elton.

A friend of the family told the Express that they heard the 'quiet but also inseparable' pair had been found with their mother's ashes, but that it is unclear if they accidentally slipped while trying to scatter them or intentionally jumped holding them.

The inquests into Mr and Mrs Burgess' deaths will be opened in Maidstone on Wednesday morning (January 11).

They were found near to the body of 45-year-old Scott Enion from Manchester, but his death is not being linked to those of the twins.

Officers from Kent Police are still appealing to the public for help in establishing the twins' final movements.

They were wearing dark-coloured wet weather gear and may have been seen at the top of the cliffs in the period between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.



Anyone with information that could help with the enquiry into the twins’ movements please contact Detective Sergeant Stuart Ward on 01843 222289, quoting incident number 01-980.

Did you know Muriel and Bernard? If you would like to pay tribute, please tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.