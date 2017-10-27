Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents were concerned to learn a fracking company’s potential underground exploration zone covers most of Elton, a primary school and industrial sites.

IGas held a consultation event prior to lodging a planning application for a temporary well off Grinsome Road, Elton.

Campaigning locals protested the drop-in session at Elton Community Centre over fears about the controversial fracking method that will be used to ‘flow test’ methane gas within the shale layer.

Fracking is associated with earth tremors and there are concerns over air and water pollution.

A map displayed at the event showed the theoretical extent of the underground drilling takes in most of Elton, Elton Primary School, Encirc Glass and CF Fertilisers UK.

An exploratory vertical well was sunk at the same spot in 2011.

IGas wants to use the existing well as a monitoring borehole and drill a new well alongside, initially vertically and then horizontally. Depending on the results, IGas may seek separate permission to go into full scale production.

Pat Keeling, of Parkland Drive, Elton, is worried about a nearby pipeline that conveys jet fuel between Stanlow and Manchester Airport although it appears to lie just outside the exploration zone.

She said: “There is a pipeline that takes aviation fuel from Stanlow to the airport. It takes three million litres a day so can you imagine if that were undermined in any way?”

She wonders if the glass bottling factory would have located at Ince if plans for fracking had been known at the time.

Pat added: “It’s going underground, undermining the stability of the land and possibly releasing gases into the atmosphere and pumping a chemical cocktail underground which could compromise water purity.

"We get our water from a borehole at Plemstall about three miles from here so if they are going through the aquifer. They might say the well is secure when they initially drill it but you get movements underground.”

Another fear is the potential impact on house prices and home insurance.

Kenneth and Barbara Gegg live just outside the exploration zone in Lime Grove, Elton, but are also worried, especially given the primary school lies within the marked red circle. The couple have no issue with the wind turbines erected in the area and welcome renewable energy sources.

But they again fear fracking because of the possibility of the water and air contamination.

The community has also lost faith in IGas who have been branded by some as ‘Liegas’.

That’s because in the past the company gained planning consent to explore for natural gas in the coal bed at Ince Marshes and Ellesmere Port then drilled down to the shale. CWaC is investigating the Ellesmere Port case but IGas has been quick to point out that only a minimum depth was set out in the planning approval.

Mr Gegg said: “They had their chance to prove their honesty and let themselves down not just us.”

Residents who spoke to The Chronicle were also sceptical about the motivations behind an unrelated energy research centre proposed for Ince Marshes suggesting it is not a neutral party but a ‘Trojan horse’ that will pave the way for the fracking operators.

Campaigners against both developments are promising ‘This is just the beginning’ and may be prepared to break the law as a last resort.

Ross Glover, development director of IGas, said: “The main purpose of today is to gather concerns so they can be addressed within the planning application that comes forward.”

He added: “We are planning to submit a robust and thorough planning application accompanied by a thorough and robust Environmental Impact Assessment.”

He said natural gas was ‘a valuable transition source of energy’ for power generation and as a feedstock for the chemical industry until such time as more of the nation’s energy can be supplied though renewables.

Mr Glover denied IGas had misled the community in exploring the shale layer when its stated aim was to examine the coal bed saying all operations were carried out in accordance with planning consent and environmental permits.

Talking about the activists, he said: “It’s their right to protest but rights of protest end at a certain point.”