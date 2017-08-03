Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elton Post Office has reopened at a new location, McColl’s Retail Group, 1-2 Elton Shopping Precinct in Ince Lane.

The new ‘Local’ Post Office service is provided at a serving point in the store where the terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place - anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet standards.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours of 6am to 6pm Monday and Thursday; 6am to 6.30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; and 6.30am to 2pm on Sunday.

The opening hours, which will increase to 74 hours a week, will ensure the branch is more convenient, as people will now have more choice of when to visit.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office services, including special delivery, local collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office card account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Dave Thomas, chief operating officer McColl’s Retail Group, said “We are delighted to be welcoming customers to our new Elton Post Office , which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer. As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

As the traditional banking network declines, customers for the majority (99%) of UK banks can also use their post office for online banking cash deposits and withdrawals and bill payments.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”