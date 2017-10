Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man aged 62 has been charged with a historic rape offence.

James Terrence Butler, of Farmdale Drive in Elton, appeared at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold today (October 16).

He is charged with the rape of a woman on Deeside between 1984 and 1986.

His solicitor Scott McCrimmon indicated a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Butler was bailed to appear at Mold Crown Court next month.