A commercial finance manager sent threatening messages to a younger woman when their relationship ended.

Philip Eugene Hamlett, 46, admitted a charge of racially aggravated harassment after he made comments to his Ukrainian born victim that she should return to her own country.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold Hamlett of Park Bryn Drive in Elton, was made subject of a restraining order not to approach complainant Tania Atkinson for the next three years. He is not to go to her address in Mancot.

Hamlett was placed on an 18 month community order with 30 days rehabilitation and 110 hours unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Magistrates were told by probation officer Rachel Woodcock that he was now hoping for a reconciliation with his wife and that he could return to the family home.

He said he accepted responsibility for what happened but in interview appeared to blame the complainant for terminating the relationship.

Bethan Jones, defending, said it had been a short lived relationship.

Hamlett was extremely distressed and remorseful for what he had done.

It was the first time that he had troubled any court, said Miss Jones. She stressed that the comments he had made had been ‘idle threats’.