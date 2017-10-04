Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver’s recycling company would fold because he would be unable to carry on without a driving licence, a court was told.

Ross Anthony Garner, 34, was stopped driving an Inveco panel van at Flint because he was driving without lights.

Police believed he had taken alcohol and he told officers he had a couple of shandies.

But when tested, he said: “I will be over, don’t worry about that.”

Garner, of Station Close, Elton, admitted driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath on September 8.

He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £150 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court was told he relied upon his vehicle to trade. He had just started his own company SA Recycling.

But he said he could not carry on with the company with a driving disqualification and that the company would fold.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court the police stopped Garner just before midnight in Chester Road, Flint, after it was seen driving without lights.

He said he had not realised he did not have his lights on but when he spoke to officers, they believed he had been drinking.

His speech was slurred and he said he had taken a couple of shandies.

Victoria Evans, defending, said that day he had been working and he had not eaten all day.

On the way he stopped for a pizza and went to the pub for a couple of drinks to wait for it to be ready.

He relied on his vehicle for work and had just started his own business.

Asked directly if the company could carry on with a driving ban, he said no. Asked if the company would fold in due course, he replied yes.