Ellesmere Port’s university campus is to stage a Christmas lecture by a self proclaimed ‘science bloke’.

Marty Jopson, who regularly appears on The One Show on BBC One, is presenting this year’s special seasonal session at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park at Ince.

He will be exploring the laws of physics during the evening event, entitled Dangerous Equations, which takes place on Wednesday, December 13.

The university’s faculty of science and engineering is hosting the one hour lecture for students, families and friends as part of its Christmas Lectures series at the science park. These aim to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects to life.

Using some ‘cunning’ equations Marty will explore a series of fun topics including how a piece of string can travel at 900 miles an hour, the science of loud explosions and the mathematics behind a karate chop.

He will be requiring audience participation as part of the exciting session which the university says will keep people on the edge of their seats.

Angela Lupton, higher education STEM co-ordinator at the university, said: “We are delighted to have Dr Marty Jopson deliver our annual faculty of science and engineering Christmas lecture at Thornton Science Park.

“Young people from schools across Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire and Shropshire will be coming on the day and we are sure Marty will inspire these young people to consider a future career in STEM.”

Marty has spent 10 years presenting science and history on TV and has also been making props for TV programmes, museums and live events for the last 13 years.

The lecture, at 6pm for 6.30pm, is free and open to all. To book a place, visit www.chester.ac.uk/dangerousequations.