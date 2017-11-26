Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The community in Ellesmere Port is being urged to support a Christmas appeal.

The annual appeal has been launched by local church and charity The Salvation Army on Whitby Road. The aim is to ensure families in need are able to unwrap presents on December 25.

Last year more than 300 families received gifts thanks to the generosity of local people and The Salvation Army.

Unwrapped presents for children aged between 0 and 16 years can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Corps in Whitby or at the charity shop on Whitby Road, Amy’s Craft Arcade on Regent Street or Mecca Bingo on Whitby Road until Sunday, December 10.

Lt Louise Brown, church leader at the Salvation Army in the town, said: “Every year we work with local agencies to ensure the most in need families receive the presents kindly donated.

“This year, for the first time, families who have been referred to us will come and choose the presents for themselves. It will give us an opportunity to offer support to families and talk to them about how we may be able to help.

“We understand that choosing Christmas presents is something that’s very special for families so wanted to ensure the children who receive our support this Christmas also get that opportunity.”

Gifts can include anything from soft and educational toys for the very youngest child to games, toys and accessories for older children. The toys are sorted by a team of volunteers who generously give up their time.

Lt Louise continued: “It’s wonderful to know that the children’s faces light up when they open their Christmas presents.

“If you have children, grandchildren, or children you support, think of what they might like in their Christmas stocking and consider buying an extra present and donating it. We’re asking for brand-new toys or gifts so the families we support feel extra special.

“At Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus, someone who came so that every person could ‘have life and life in all its fullness’.”

She says the Sally Army want to make that a reality for people again this Christmas and make Christmas 2017 a special one for all those they help.

“We are holding a community carol service which will include a Christmas play with the Special Olympics Group. We’d like to invite the whole community to the event which will take place on Sunday December 17 at 2.30pm. Also, at our corps, there will be a chance to sing carols around the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve at 6:30pm.

“On Christmas Day we will be providing lunch for those who would be otherwise on their own. For more information or to book a place just call 0151 355 1400,” she added.

The Salvation Army also provides support to local people throughout the year. To find out more visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ellesmere-port .