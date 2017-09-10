Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grateful Ellesmere Port woman is encouraging others to join a walk to support people living with cancer.

Sharon Grimshaw, who praises Maggies at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, took part in last year’s Maggie’s Culture Crawl Liverpool.

She is now urging local people to walk together on Friday, September 29 for an evening of fun, food and culture, all to help people living with cancer.

The fundraising event is a part evening-time walk, part cultural adventure around Liverpool with all funds raised helping Maggie’s Clatterbridge to provide free practical and emotional support for those with the condition.

Maggies says the event gives participants a chance to see the city of Liverpool in a new light as they walk 10km and get exclusive night-time access to some of the city’s cultural icons.

Venues confirmed for this year’s walk include the bombed out church, Liverpool Medical Institution, the FACT media and and arts centre, the Museum of Liverpool and the Victoria Museum and Gallery.

At each venue walkers will be treated to a cultural delight from music to dance.

Maggies points out: “As the number of people living with cancer increases it is essential that they are able to find the practical and emotional support they need to cope with the changes that life after cancer brings.

“Maggie’s Merseyside offers a way of living well with cancer.

“This includes ensuring that people with cancer in the region are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professionals within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.”

Sharon explains: “I decided to take part in the Liverpool culture crawl for Maggies last year for a multitude of reasons. The first time I stepped into the centre I felt an overwhelming amount of emotion. It had been many years since my cancer diagnosis but the sanctuary of the centre made me feel relief.

“A space of understanding, a space of positivity whatever your situation, I can’t find the words to express how important Maggies is for the journey that cancer takes you on.

“It’s a bit like feeling accepted without explaining yourself. Hugged and loved for being you but without having to explain yourself. A space to help you through the process, a place to be you, classes to help you feel normal, a place to laugh and cry without explanation.”

She added: “I feel passionate about the work that is done here and I hope to contribute too when I feel stronger.

“The gratitude I feel to the centre and staff is enormous, it’s helping me through a tough time. It is also inspiring, I want to give back to it too with my time one day.

“Seriously every penny raised will ease someone’s pain and journey. Also bring them happiness and love - thank you to all.”

All of the money raised through Maggie’s Culture Crawl Merseyside will help ensure the centre continues to provide free, professional support to all those living with cancer who need it across the region.

Registration for the event is £20 and participants are asked to raise as much as they are able to.