Ellesmere Port’s Action Transport Theatre has drawn up plans for a major £3m makeover which would transform its home in Whitby Park and offer world class drama opportunities for children and young people.

Thirty years on from the group’s creation, artistic director Nina Hajiyianni has revealed plans which would dramatically upgrade the tired Victorian country house with its forbidding fortress like entrance into a light, welcoming venue with a totally new 150 seat studio.

Noted architects Bennetts Associates, who transformed the grade ll* listed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford upon Avon and are responsible for Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse theatre, cinema and library, have completed a feasibility study funded by ATT, the borough council and the Ellesmere Port Development Board.

The report outlines ‘exciting plans’ for the development of the former family home which became council offices in 1931 and has been used by the theatre since the 1990s. It is owned by the borough council.

Looking to the future the architects point out that at present the entrance to the hall is ‘very unwelcoming’ while the windows look boarded up.

The ceiling of the main studio is too low which limits the ambition of productions while the second studio in the hall needs renovation. In addition the foyer and staircase is cramped.

On offer would be the new main studio space with retractable seating, new multi-purpose rehearsal and studio space, an all-day café and a more welcoming and accessible building which would connect with the Green Flag park.

The use of distinctive materials would give the extended building a new identity, linking the old and the new, while level access would be created overcoming the disadvantage of the hall sitting above a cellar which raises the building.

ATT itself points out it is the only professional, specialist young people’s theatre company in Cheshire, funded by Arts Council England and part of its National Portfolio for 2015-2018.

ATT also receives funding from the borough council as well as sponsorship from Essar Oil UK.

Nina said: “Building on the regeneration of Ellesmere Port and supporting Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cultural strategy, our vision is that starting from 2019 this locally-listed Victorian mansion will be transformed into an inspiring, accessible and fit-for-purpose cultural hub and arts centre for children and young people, their families and the wider community.

“Capital investment will transform the well utilised but run-down building into a fully accessible and inspiring arts venue extending reach and engagement levels whilst contributing to the resilience of ATT.

“Currently up to 9,000 people visit Whitby Hall annually, engaging with the work of ATT, the visiting programme and partner organisations which offer activities such as yoga and children’s yoga, music classes, drama and photography.

“The hall also houses a community cafe operating daily, managed by 1st Enable, an organisation which supports young adults with learning disabilities.”

She continued: “The regeneration of Whitby Hall will allow ATT to expand its programme of activities including the creation of world-class child and young people centred professional theatre, ‘made in the Port’.

“It will support the resilience of ATT by embedding excellent child and young people focused provision within a vibrant and popular community setting.

“It will also extend and support delivery from partnership organisations and position a public café and gallery space at the heart of the building contributing to the resilience of ATT and the sustainability of the building.”

Subject to funding being gained for design and construction and planning permission, ATT would relocate for a year to allow construction and fit out as part of the near three year project.

Nina concluded: “The development of Whitby Hall will support the profile and scope of ATT as a cultural leader in the field of theatre ‘for, by and with’ children and young people.

“The work of the company and the associated programme will position Ellesmere Port as a destination of local, regional, national significance.”

Find out more about the theatre at www.actiontransporttheatre.org.