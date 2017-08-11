Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music, dignitaries and a cream tea marked the 25th anniversary of a community scheme.

The celebrations involved Ellesmere Port and Neston Live at Home, part of MHA. The national charity provides accommodation, care and support to 17,000 older people.

Based at MHA’s Mayfields dementia care home on Naylor Crescent in Overpool, next to the charity’s retirement living community The Hawthorns, it provides practical and social support to people over the age of 65 who live independently.

David Foulds, manager of the Live at Home Scheme, said: “We’re just one of 58 Live at Home Schemes that MHA runs across Britain and work to fight social isolation and keep people engaged and active in their communities.

“Loneliness is a terrible problem among older people and we don’t want any older person in Ellesmere Port and Neston to feel cut off or isolated.

“When people have friendship and support they can often keep their independence for longer and that’s very important.”

He continued: “We’re really glad that we’ve been able to support older people in Ellesmere Port and Neston for 25 years and we’re planning to do it for many more years to come.”

Among the guests were the mayor of Ellesmere Port Nicole Meardon, Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders and councillors as well as residents from Mayfields and The Hawthorns.

The Chester Wind Band provided musical entertainment, while the Cream Tea Society donated jam and clotted cream for scones.

Ellesmere Port and Neston Live at Home’s activities include social and lunch clubs, shopping trips, assistance for medical and hospital appointments, befriending, day trips and exercise classes.

Mr Foulds added, “We couldn’t do this without our volunteers. They are truly priceless and members can be volunteers too.

“New volunteers are always welcome and there are advantages such as accredited training and experience which look great on CVs.”

Membership of Ellesmere Port and Neston Live at Home is free of charge. To find out more about joining as a member, volunteer or both, call 0151 357 3873 or email ellesmereport.liveathome@mha.org.uk.