Youngsters at an Ellesmere Port primary school were treated to an exciting presentation by a local veterinary surgeon.

Key Stage One teacher at St Bernard’s Sara Cooke wanted her pupils to benefit from a talk by a professional in the industry who could teach the children about what being a vet was like.

Animal Trust, where Sara take her pets, was happy to help and James Portsmouth, senior veterinary surgeon at Animal Trust in Ellesmere Port, visited the school to talk to the class.

James said : “I showed the children some of the instruments we use as vets, and how we help pets every day – I was hoping to inspire them to become vets, and they certainly enjoyed dressing up in the surgical gowns and pretending to be a vet! It was great to see them so enthusiastic and hopefully they learnt something about caring for animals too.”

Sara said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and have taken what James taught them into their own learning. We had set up their own role play area in the classroom, where the children role-played being a vet and a client.

“The children especially enjoyed the hands-on aspect of the talk. James showed them an operating gown, how to brush dogs’ teeth and microchipped a teddy which the children then took turns in scanning.

“The talk was very engaging, the children really loved it. Looking at all of the equipment was perfect for their age as they’re very hands-on. I’m very grateful to Animal Trust and I’d like to say a massive thank you to James for coming in!”

Animal Trust opened their not for profit practice on Cedab Road in Ellesmere Port in January.

They are a not-for-profit veterinary practice and offer free consultations to sick and injured animals as well as a range of advanced procedures and is committed to making veterinary care more accessible.