Ellesmere Port Vauxhall workers are fearing for their future with the announcement this morning that the French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a £1.9bn deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall.

PSA Group and GM announced the sale ahead of a press conference in Paris.

The deal has raised fears of job losses at Vauxhall's UK factories, which employ 4,500 workers.

With GM's Opel and Vauxhall operations, PSA would become Europe's second largest carmaker, behind Volkswagen but overtaking Renault-Nissan.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders has just tweeted: "We have a commitment from Peugeot until 2020/21, the work starts now on protecting jobs beyond that."

Carlos Tavares, chairman of PSA's managing board, said in a statement: "We are confident that the Opel/Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support, while respecting the commitments made by GM to the Opel/Vauxhall employees."

GM chairman and chief executive Mary T Barra said she believed the deal would put Opel and Vauxhall "in an even stronger position for the long term".

Since the two firms announced they were in talks on February 14, they have met ministers and union officials to address concerns about potential job cuts.

Ahead of the announcement, the Unite union said that Vauxhall staff at plants at Luton and Ellesmere Port had endured a "nerve-wracking" few weeks.

Mr Madders last month raised concerns about the future of Vauxhall in the House of Commons.

He said: “ Vauxhall is a British success story. The plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton benefit from dedicated and highly-skilled staff, who are among the most efficient anywhere in Europe.

"We are very proud of our automotive sector in Ellesmere Port and Neston, but we know that we cannot take it for granted. I will do everything that I possibly can to fight for the future of Vauxhall and I expect nothing less from the Government.”