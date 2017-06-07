Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moved by the Manchester terror atrocity, two young men in Ellesmere Port have done the town proud by composing a tribute and producing a music video which has already gone viral and attracted more than 100,000 hits.

The lyrics for Until We Meet Again came from 18-year-old singer/songwriter Danny Boyle while the video was in the hands of George Greenaway.

Danny, who has been has been singing from the age of three and took up guitar about age 12, said: “Music has always been a passion and something I feel strongly about doing as my career.

“The reason I wanted to write a song was because the tragic events took place at a concert at a music venue and so many fans went to enjoy themselves and sing their favourite songs.

“I just felt real close to it as I know how music makes me feel and the excitement I’ve felt going to a concert.

“It felt close to me being a singer/songwriter as well and I felt helpless that so many innocent lives were taken and I felt I had to do something.

“It was only right to write a song in tribute to the victims and for their families and friends to hear and connect with.

“I wanted to write something for people to come together to send a message through the power of music that love is what we need at times like this and that no act of evil will ever take that away.”

He composed the song having visited St Anne’s Square in Manchester where floral tributes were laid to the 22 who died and seeing news reports. Danny also knew people who had been to the concert.

“I had to do something,” he says. “I could only express my feelings through music.”

Danny performed the song at a gig at a family fun day at the White Swan in Great Sutton where he was begged by an audience member to sing the piece.

George, who runs the popular George Greenaway internet show, first met Danny when he was doing an interview on his show and they had kept in touch.

He heard the song and said: “This is where I thought to myself this needs to get out there. This needs to be seen.”

George instantly messaged Danny and said: “I have a recording space where we can film it. Let’s do it tomorrow and I can edit and get it up the same day.”

He continued: “When Danny arrived we did four takes. Fifteen minutes later we were done and I headed home and started editing the video.

“It was very emotional for me to edit the video as you can see the emotions in Danny’s face because you can see how much he cares and you can tell what he is singing is from his heart.”

After two hours, the video was complete and was on its way to being uploaded to Facebook where hits have now passed the 100,000 mark and counting.

George adds: “I can’t imagine how happy Danny is getting that song out there as it deserves to be heard. The families and friends of the victims need to hear this as it is a wonderful song and it really does show how heartbreaking it is to lose someone.”

He says he cannot express ‘how proud I am of Danny’ and believes he will soon be on his way to be playing huge arenas.

Danny adds: “The past few days has been really tough for everyone with the terrible events in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the people involved.

“This act of terror will not define who we are but only make us stronger in unity.

“This is my tribute with a song I have written to the 22 who lost their lives. We must stay strong together.

“I hope people enjoy this tribute and may we continue to stay strong and not let hate win.”

Danny says donations ‘however great or small’ can be made to the families of the victims at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester.